Archery: India won bronze medal at World Youth Championships

In Archery, the Indian team of Sukhbeer Singh, Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Tushar Phadtare clinched a bronze medal in the junior compound men’s team event in the World Youth Championships in Madrid today.

Trailing by one point till the penultimate end, the Indian trio made a spectacular recovery, shooting a flawless final end with two Xs to defeat Colombia’s Jagdeep Teji Singh Mejia, Gomez Zuluaga Felipe and Toro Vasquez Manuel 234-231.

In the final, the Indians shot 60 out of 60 while the Colombians made 56 to lose the battle in the bronze play-off.

The compound junior mixed team of Raginee Markoo and Sukhbeer Singh also assured India of a second silver medal, beating their Iranian opponents Geesa Bybordy and Danial Heidarzadehdehkordi 154-151. The Indian team will face Switzerland for a gold tomorrow.