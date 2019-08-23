Chandrayaan 2 captures first image of the Moon; PIC INSIDE

The Chandrayaan 2 captured the first image of the Moon, released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday, in another milestone for India’s space mission. The clear and radiant picture was taken at a height of about 2,650 km from the lunar surface on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, ISRO also said that the Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters were identified in the picture. “Take a look at the first Moon image captured by Chandrayaan 2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019. Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture,” tweeted ISRO.