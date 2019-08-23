PM Narendra Modi coins new term ‘INFRA’ at Paris: Here’s What ‘INFRA’ Means

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has coined a new term to praise the growing bilateral relationship between India and France during his visit to France. Prime Minister used the new word’Infra’ today at Paris.

Prime Minister during his address to the Indian community at UNESCO office at Paris has used this word. Prime Minister said that in the 21st century people talk about ‘INFRA’. And he also said that for him the word means different.

” “These days we speak of next-generation, 21st-century infrastructure. But here, my meaning of ‘infra’ is different. My ‘infra’ means In – India, Fra – France. In + Fra means India-France alliance,”said Prime Minister.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris, France: Today in the 21st century we talk of INFRA. I would like to say that for me it is IN+FRA, which means the alliance between India and France, IN for India and FRA for France… pic.twitter.com/GGAwKBnOvw — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

Prime Minister has reached France on Thursday. He had held discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister will leave to UAE today. He will visit UAE and Bahrain in two days and will held meetings with the leaders of the two gulf countries in his two day visit.