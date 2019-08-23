Trump is ready to assist India over Kashmir issue on this condition

It has been asserted by the US officials that the US president Donald trump is “ready to assist” India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue only i both sides ask for it.

The turmoils between India and Pakistan spiked after the central abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the constitution to take Jammu an kasmir’s special status and biurcated into two union Territories on August 5.

“The United States is watching the situation in Kashmir very closely. We are continuing to call for calm and restraint, including on rhetoric,” a senior administration official said ahead of the bilateral meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G7 Summit in France over the weekend.

India asserted to the Internationale community that the abrogation of Article 370 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.