Pregnant woman dies after walking 20 km to consult doctor

A pregnant tribal woman died after she had to walk a distance of 20 km to consult a doctor despite the incidnet happened five days ago it came to the light on Sunday.

According media reports, the victim Lakshmi who was to deliver her baby in a few days died due to excessive bleeding.

The 28-year-old woman had gone to Boyithi in Madugula Mandal all the way from her village Jamadangi walking to consult an RMP doctor. After consulting the RMP doctor she started returning to her village.

However, as she developed labour pains midway her relatives took her home in a sling. However, the woman and child died due to excess bleeding

Report regarding the death is submitted