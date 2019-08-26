J&K : Truck driver killed in stone-pelting by protesters

A truck driver was killed protesters hurled stones at his vehicle in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday evening, the police said, reported news agency PTI. Noor Mohammed Dar, 42, who belonged to the same Zradipora Uranhall locality, was returning home when protesters mistook his truck for a security force vehicle and hurled stones at it.

The driver, who was hit on the head, was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. The police said protesters have been hurling stones even at civilians and earlier this month, they injured an 11-year-old girl in the eye at downtown of Srinagar city.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh has directed officials to catch the culprits and ensure that stern action is taken against them, the police added.