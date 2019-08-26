Recycling plastic, Ecuador style

Ecuador has come up with a crafty solution to prevent piling up of plastic wastes and causing pollution. They let citizens exchange used plastic bottles for money to buy bus tickets. New machines have been installed in the bus stations, which will give you money when you deposit plastic bottles into it. The city of Guayaquil, where the plan is now in full effect, is the city with the second most population and it produces the most amount of waste. This new innovative idea will prevent plastic pollution and plastic being eaten by exotic fauna. Ecuador has a population of threatened species and most of these are not found in any other country. Pollution has been decreasing their population but with this system, authorities hope to protect the species life. They also said that they’re working on a plan that instead of money, the machines will be giving out bus tickets.