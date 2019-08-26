Spontaneous shutdown and communication blockade continues in J&K

Even though the authorities are easing up the restrictions in most part of the Jammu and kashmir, spontaneous shutdown and communication blockade is still continuing in the valley. It is has to be noted that the same is continuing for the 22nd consecutive day.

Relaxation in restrictions has been extended in parts of old city Srinagar since Aug.24, though heavy deployment of security forces remains in place. However, barricades and circles of concertina wires have been removed from most main roads in uptown.

On Aug.25, J&K governor Satya Pal Malik while defending the communication blockade, said, “If it helps in saving lives, what is the harm. In the past whenever there was a crisis in Kashmir, at least 50 people used to die in the first week itself.”

.