India launches bus service to Kathmandu

India and neighbouring country Nepal has launched a bus service connecting the two countries. The new bus service is from Siliguri in West Bengal to Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal.

A total 13 routes have been approved for operating regular bus services between the two countries. Kathmandu-Siliguri is the 11th route between the two countries.

Nepal’s Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transportation Raghubir Mahaseth and Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri flagged off the bus from Kathmandu.

The 44-seater air conditioned deluxe bus will complete 650 Kilometre-journey between Kathmandu and Siliguri in 18 hours. The bus will leave Kathmandu daily at 3 P.M. and reach Siliguri via Kakarvitta-Panitanki border next day at around 9 A.M. The bus fare is 2,000 Nepali Rupees and tickets would be available on-line.