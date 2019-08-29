Latest NewsLife Style

Esha Gupta’s white monokini picture is taking the internet by storm

Aug 29, 2019, 10:51 pm IST
Actress Esha Gupta is taking the internet by a storm by her latest photo shared on social media. The actress who is very keen in sharing her hot pictures on social media has not changed the custom this time too.

This time she shared her photo with a sultry pose in a stylish monokini. He fit and hot physiq can be seen in this photo. The actress has shared the photo on her Instagram page.

In the monochrome image, the hot actress is seen wearing a printed backless monokini. She left her wet hair open, and completed the look with a pair of drop-down earrings.

