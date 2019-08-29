India’s first electric motorcycle launched : Price and Features

Revolt has launched India’s first electric motorcycle.The RV400 is a fully-grown two-wheeler that sports a high top speed of 85 km/h, an ARAI-certified peak range of 150 kms, as well as premium features found on high-end motorcycles such as LED DRLs, projector headlights as well as upside-down forks.

The Revolt RV400 was first unveiled back in June. The company claims to have received over 3,000 bookings already.

Revolt is offering the bikes with the introductory My Revolt Plan (MRP), a monthly-payment plan. Users who want to buy the RV400 will pay Rs 3,499 for 37 months (translating to a total cost of roughly Rs 1.3 lakh). There is also a premium plan costing Rs 3,999 per month, which offers a few more features.

The smaller RV300 carries a monthly payment plan of Rs 2,999. Prices are all inclusive.

Features

The RV400 gets hexagonal headlamps with LED DRLs and projector lights. The place where the battery pack is stored will offer additional storage space. The motorcycle has been designed to offer a comfortable commuter bike-style riding position.

The bike is built using a single cradle chassis with a bolt-on sub-frame. Suspension comes via Upside down front forks (a first in this segment) and an adjustable rear monoshock.

Braking duties will be handled by 240 mm disc brakes both in the front and the back complemented by CBS. The bike also gets regenerative braking to gain back some charge when decelerating.

The bike gets a ground clearance of 215 mm along with a IP67 rating for water wading capabilities. A USB charger comes as standard fitment on the bike. Also, as long as the bike’s side-stand is engaged, it will remain inactive, a necessary safety feature unavailable in this segment of bikes.

The footpegs are adjustable with two modes, Cruise and Sport.

Further, Revolt is also offering a 5 year or 75,000 km product warranty. The bikes also get a service interval of 10,000 km. For the first three years, Revolt is offering to pay for consumables as well. Tyres, too, get one replacement under the premium plan.