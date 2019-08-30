ISSF World Cup: Abhishek Verma wins gold medal bronze for Saurabh

in shooting, Indian shooters, Asian Games medallist Abhishek Verma won the gold while Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the bronze in the men’s 10-metre air pistol event of the ongoing ISSF World Cup In Rio De Janeiro.

Verma, shot 244.2 in the eight-man final yesterday, while the 17-year-old Chaudhary’s 221.9 claimed the bronze after five gold medals this year.

The silver medal went to Turkey’s Ismail Keles, who aggregated 243.1 in the season’s fourth ISSF World Cup for rifle and pistol shooters.

Sanjeev Rajput claimed a silver in the men’s 50-metre rifle 3 positions final to secure an Olympic quota for India. India are now placed at the top of the medals tally with two gold, one silver and a bronze.

India have already exhausted the maximum Olympic quotas available per country in this event, with both Verma and Chaudhary securing the sports in the previous qualifying events.