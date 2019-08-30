Forex Market: Indian rupee gains

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar in the early hours of trade on today. The Indian rupee which was for last several days in loss has at last came with a positive note.

The Indian rupee surged by 12 paise to reach at 71.67 against the US dollar. The main reason for the upward rally of the Indian rupee was the positive trend in the Indian share market and the easing crude oil prices.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened strong at 71.76 and gained further to touch a high of 71.49. Later the rupee was trading at a high note of 71.67.

On yesterday the Indian rupee has slipped 3 paise and settled trading at 71.80 against the Us dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ the meter which measures the strength of US dollar against the basket of six currencies has also surged by 0.02% to 98.52.