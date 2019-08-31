Airlines ordered to pay fine for violating language rights’

Air Canada, the Canada based airliner has fined for violating ‘linguistic rights’.

The Federal Court in Ottawa in Canada has asked the Air Canada to pay a six-figure fine to a French-speaking couple for violating their linguistic rights and breaching the Canada’s bilingualism laws. Canadian constitution demands to give equal importance and weight to English and French- the two official languages of the country.

The court on Tuesday has asked the airliner to pay fine of 21,000 Canadian dollar fine. Michel Thibodeau and Lynda Thibodeau has filed 22 complaints against the company in 2016.

The couples complained that on the flights some signs were only in English or with French text that was very much smaller. This shows a imbalance between the two languages. Also the instructions on seat belt were printed on English only.