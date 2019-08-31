Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi Govt over fresh GDP data

Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Narendra Modi-led government, claiming that it has punctured the economy.

Her statement on Twitter comes after first-quarter GDP growth for the financial year 2019-20 slowed to 5 per cent–a sharp 0.8 per cent decline from the previous quarter.

She said, “It is clear from the GDP growth rate that the BJP government, which is blowing the trumpet of good days, has punctured the economy.”

Citing the slump in GDP growth, Priyanka Gandhi said neither economic growth nor the Indian currency is strengthening and slammed the government for not accepting the present economic scenario.