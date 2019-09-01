Bollywood actress promotes celebrating festivals irrespective of religion

Indian culture is better defined a ‘unity in diversity’. India as a land of cultural, linguistic and religious diversity, the country has various festivals and celebrations. And almost all celebrations are celebrated unitedly.

As there is just hours left for the ‘Vinayaka Chaturthi which is celebrated across India. But for maharashtra it is one of the biggest festival as it brings a lot of joy and positivity.

Bollywood actress Hina Khan has shared a photo on her social media handle which also underlined the message of ‘Unity in diversity’. The photo showcases two women dressed in burka taking away their ‘Ganpati’ idol to celebrate the festival.

By sharing this photo the actress also emphasised the point that any festivals can be celebrated with love and does not need to be a particular religion only to celebrate any festival.

Hina whoa has been subjected to social media abuse and hate trolls for celebrating other religion festivals despite being a Muslim. But the actress has never stopped celebrating the festivals. Hina is also a believer of Lord Vinayaka and is regular at the Lalbaug Cha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi.