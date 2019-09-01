Emirates cancels flights: Details inside

The Dubai based airliner, Emirates has announced today that the flights to and from Orlando international Airport have been cancelled on September 2. The airlines has cancelled the flights as the orlando airport is temporarily closed due to ‘Dorian’ Hurricane.

The airline in a statement said that Flight number EK219 and EK220 to and from Orlando on September 2 have been cancelled.

” Customers booked for travel with Emirates on a ticket purchased before August 30,2019 and for a travel up to September 4, can opt to change their flights up to seven days after later than originally booked. Customers are requested to contact their travel agent or booking offices to make changes to their bookings”, the airline said in a statement.