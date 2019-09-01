Missile attack kills 40 jihadist leaders

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights a war monitoring agency has claimed that around 40 islamist jihadist leaders were killed Saturday in Syria. The jihadists were killed in a missile attack that targeted their meeting in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based monitor agency has said that a missile attack targeted a meeting held by the leaders of Hurras al-Deen, Ansar al-Tawhid and other allied groups inside a training camp” near Idlib city has killed at least 40″ jihadist leaders. Who was behind the missile attack and how the missiles were launched is not clear.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen and their allies Ansar al-Tawhid both operate in the Idlib region, where bombardment by Syrian forces and Russia came to a halt Saturday morning after the government agreed to a Russian-backed ceasefire following four months of deadly bombardment.

Both groups are members of a joint jihadist operation room that also includes Al-Qaeda’s former Syria affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.