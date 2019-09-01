OutGoing Versus Incoming: Check Out How a Man Changes his Logic to Support Hadiya Migrating to Islam and Shareen Renouncing Islam

A girl from Kerala, Shareena, had grabbed the eyeballs of Kerala public, as she revealed that she is being tortured and punished by her brothers due to her religious faith, religious criticism, and her love affair. She, however, is not succumbing to the pressure and has chosen to fight.

“Last day my brother beat me, strangled me and pulled my hair. One of my brothers who is a religious expert said Islam says killing is the punishment for apostasy(the abandonment or renunciation of a religious or political belief or principle)”, the girl wrote on Facebook. She also said that her brother had threatened her that he knows how to kill her without leaving any evidence.

Kerala was shocked by the kind of hardships the girl had to face and a screenshot of a Facebook post(given below) is now going viral on social media, which shows presumably a man’s opinion about the Shareena and Hadiya(formerly Akhila Ashokan) incident.

Hadiya had converted to Islam and married a Muslim man Shafin Jehan who is an active member of the of PFI affiliated Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Hadiya’s family alleged that it was a forced marriage, but Hadiya said she did it of her own volition and the court eventually ruled in her favor.

A Facebook user has weighed in on these issues and his opinion cuts a stark contrast to each other. His post about Hadiya which came about two years before or so, supports the view that the issue must be left to the opinion of the girl(Hadiya) too.

“She is not a small girl, she knows what is right,” he says in his post.

But years later, as the revelations of Shareena has popped up, this man has put another Fb post that questions the girls right to dismiss the opinion of her parents.

“Once you are grown up, how can you dismiss your parents who have brought you up well so far,” asks the same person.

We found this Facebook post appearing in multiple places in social media and tried to check the user’s Facebook page to find the original post. We couldn’t find the original post and it is possible that the viewing privileges are only for his friends.

We are not sure if his comments are made in connection with the Hadiya and Shareena incidents, but his opinions are definitely in conflict with each other.