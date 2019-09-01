” With the abrogation of Article 370, the last nail in the coffin of terrorism has been laid”: Amit Shah: Video

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the last nail in the coffin of terrorism has been laid with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah also claimed that by scrapping the Article 370 the road to development has opened in Jammu and kashmir. Amit Shah said this at a gathering in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Union Home Minister inaugurated health and Wellness Centre in Silvassa.

” With the withdrawal of 370, the road of development has opened in jammu and Kashmir, the last nail in the coffin of terrorism has been laid, the task of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India has been done. Everyone is with the government on this decision but some people are opposing it as well”, Shah said.

Union Home Minister also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shah said that Rahul must be ashamed that his criticism about abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is being cited by pakistan against India.