Woman Laments Over the Caste Based Reservation System that Prevented her From Qualifying this Exam. Guess How People Responded

A Facebook post is now going viral on social media, where a woman from Kerala, Gajina, is lamenting over the fact that the caste-based reservation system has prevented her from qualifying for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test. She has shared a picture of her mark list which shows her total marks as 88, and she adds that those who scored less than her are celebrating their victory now, while she couldn’t make it to the list.

“I couldn’t qualify For TeT with my 88 marks since I belong to forward caste, while those who got 79 and 80 are jubilant now. This is our caste-religion system. Do not ask caste, Do not speak about it,” she wrote on her Facebook post. (Original post below)

The comment section of her Facebook post is in splits, but there are a lot of comments that try to despise her claims, even pointing out the spelling mistakes in her Fb post to question her right to be a teacher. Some even ask if her post is a deliberate attempt to let others know that she belongs to forward caste. Check out the posts and comments here.