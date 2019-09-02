” I used to hit sixes with bat, now I’ll kill humans with sword”, Javed Miandad’s threat to India: Video

Former Pakistan cricketer javed Miandad has come with a threatening that he knows to kill humans with sword. Miandad, a close relative of absconding Indian smuggler and gangster Dawood Ibrahim, threatened India over Jammu and Kashmir issue. The video of Javed Miandad with a sword In hand has become a topic of heated discussion on social media.

In the video circulated on social media, Javed Miandad wearing a Pakistan cricket team jersey can be seen brandishing a sword. He can be heard saying that if he can wield a bat, he can also wield a sword.

” Kashmiri brothers do not worry. We are with you. Earlier I used a bat to hit a six, now I can use this sword”, he said. Someone in the back of Javed Miandad says that ‘the bat was sharp, now the sword is sharp’. Javed Miandad as a reply for this show off his sword and says that ” If i can hit a sixer with a bat, can’t i kill a man with a sword”.

javed Miandad has earlier also made controversial remarks against India. He has rewalier asked Kashmiris to take up arms against India.

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad threatening India while holding a sword: Pehle main balle se chakka marta tha, ab talwar se insaan maaronga (If I can hit six with a bat, why can't I swing sword.. I used to hit sixes with bat, now I'll kill humans with sword)… pic.twitter.com/blmK1XnbKS — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) September 1, 2019

Miandad has claimed earlier that Indian government is coward. He also claimed that Pakistan has not kept the nuclear weapons for show but to deploy in India” We just need a chance, we will wipe out India”, Miandad once said.