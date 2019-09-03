Meet the ‘world’s most tattooed doctor’: photos

It is said that ‘Truth is stranger than fiction’, it sounds hundred percentage true if you meet Sarah Gray. She is a medical doctor and you won’t believe that she is a doctor after seeing her. She looks like a living painting or tattoo.

Sarah Gray aged 31 is challenging the stereotypes by her heavily tattooed body and coloured hair. Sarah is an orthopedic surgeon. She was the intern at Adelaide hospital and she want to become an . Sarah is known as the ‘most tattooed’ doctor in the world .

She herself calls ‘artwork collector’.” If you are confident and competent at your job, it should not really mater what you like like”,claims Sarah.

Sarah had her first tattoo at the age 16. She also runs a tattoo parlour with h her husband Matt, a full-time tattoo artist.