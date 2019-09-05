Heavy Rain: Mangalore- Thiruvananthapuram express rescheduled; Details inside

The southern railway informed that the Mangalore to Thiruvananthapuram express train has been rescheduled. The train has been rescheduled due to heavy rain.

Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram express (no. 16348) will be leaving Mangalore at 7.20 pm on today. The train usually leaves Mangalore at 2.20 pm. The train will be delayed by five hours.

The time of train has rescheduled as the train traffic has been interrupted due to the heavy rain in Mumbai. But the other trains from the Mangalore station will be following the actual time, said Southern Railway.