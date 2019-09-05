Latest NewsIndia

Social media mocks Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari for violating traffice rules

Sep 5, 2019, 10:55 am IST
Less than a minute

The amended Motor Vehicles Act has been implemented across the country form September 1. Drivers all over the country who are found violating the traffic rules are getting huge amounts as fines. The new act has increased the fines for traffic and motor vehicle act violations many fold.

The netizens has come with a flood of memes and troll on mocking the new law.Now the netizens are using old photographs of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to mock the new rule.

In the photographs both the leaders are seen riding on a bike without a helmet. One person has even started a ‘Change.org petition to take action.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close