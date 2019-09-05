Social media mocks Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari for violating traffice rules

The amended Motor Vehicles Act has been implemented across the country form September 1. Drivers all over the country who are found violating the traffic rules are getting huge amounts as fines. The new act has increased the fines for traffic and motor vehicle act violations many fold.

Please sign my @Change petition to get Shri @nitin_gadkari fined for traffic rules violation. 5000 signatures may prompt @DGPMaharashtra to take an action. https://t.co/0Fz3SL5x0v https://t.co/bWP9Y7NIXO — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 3, 2019

The netizens has come with a flood of memes and troll on mocking the new law.Now the netizens are using old photographs of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to mock the new rule.

In the photographs both the leaders are seen riding on a bike without a helmet. One person has even started a ‘Change.org petition to take action.