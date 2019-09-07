Chandrayaan-2 : Pakistan’s first astronaut congratulates ISRO

Namira Salim, the first Pakistani astronaut to go to space aboard Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, congratulated India and the ISRO on its historic attempt to make a lunar landing. “I congratulate India and Isro on its historic attempt to make a soft landing of the Vikram lander at the South Pole of the Moon,” Namira Salim said.

ISRO’s plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.