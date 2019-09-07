Zomato sacks over 500 employees from its customer support team

Food delivery and restaurant discovery platform Zomato is on a laying off spree as it has laid off as many as 540 employees, reports informed. The latest lay off comprises 10% of the company’s overall workforce from the customer support team at its head office in Gurugram, a report by Livemint stated. This is the second round of layoffs in a month at Zomato after 60 people were sacked in August this year.

According to reports, Zomato said these jobs will be automated and those laid off will get severance of two to four months. The report stated that the company has extended 2-4 months of severance pay to employees that have been laid off over the weekend.