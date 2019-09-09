15 students injured as school bus collides with tanker

15 school students got minor injuries as a school bus collided with a water tanker. The accident took place in Dubai on this morning.

An #accident on Business Bay Crossing,between “Our Own English High School-Al Warqa'a” bus & a water tanker resulted in 15 minor injuries among pupils; 2 minor&1 moderate injury among bus supervisors.Tanker driver sustained moderate injuries. All transferred to Rashid Hospital pic.twitter.com/uJQtiVax0B — Dubai Police???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 9, 2019

The school bus of Our Own English School, Al Warqa collided with a water tanker. The Dubai police has confirmed that 15 students get minor injury and two minor one moderate injury among bus supervisors. The tanker driver also injured in the accident. All inured were admitted in the hospital.

Both the vehicles were removed by the police.The school management confirmed that there was accident happened and all the students are safe. The injured students are in hospital and all other students were taken back to school and given a medical checkup by the school doctor.