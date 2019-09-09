Cleaner arrested for raping his colleague inside storage room

A 28-year-old Bangladeshi man “raped his Nepali colleague twice while they were alone in the storage room of the building where they worked”.

He has been detained after the woman filed a complaint at the Bur Dubai police station in June.

The complainant, a 27-year-old cleaner, told the public prosecution investigator that she saw the defendant sitting on a chair in the storage room on June 7.

“I went there to return the cleaning equipment and tools. He asked me where I was.”

She recounted how he stood up and grabbed her right arm, pulling her closer to him.

He then held her by her neck, raped her twice, and then left without saying a word, the complainant claimed.

She was shell-shocked and couldn’t move for about an hour.

“I left the room later and resumed my routine duties. When I returned to our work accommodation, I informed the Indian supervisor. She advised me to report the incident to the police,” the woman said.

During the investigation, the defendant admitted that he raped the complainant.