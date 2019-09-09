Emirates Airlines bans ‘these items’ in luggage

UAE based airline, Emirates Airlines has banned carrying a certain models of ‘Apple MacBook Pro computers’ in both checked and carry-on luggage.

“Apple recently announced a recall of 15-inch MacBook Pro models sold between September 2015 and February 2017, citing defective batteries that could overheat and pose a fire safety risk. Therefore, as a safety precaution, travellers will not be permitted to carry these MacBook Pro models as checked or carry-on baggage on Emirates flights unless the battery has been replaced,” Emirates said.

The passengers are barred from carrying the device both as check-in baggage and carry-on luggage. The airline also advised passengers to check if their device is affected.

Earlier in lat month, Etihad Airways, Qantas Airways, Virgin Australia, Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways has banned the carriage of MacBook Pro computers in checked luggage. Etihad Cargo has also banned the bulk shipment of these computers.

Apple has announced a world-wide safety-related recall program. It has found that, in a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

Affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017.