FIH rankings announced, Women’s team climbs up

In hockey, the new FIH rankings were announced. Indian men’s team has remained in the present position while women’s team has climbed up.

Indian Men’s team has remained in the fifth position. The Indian team has 1823 points. Meanwhile the women’s team has climbed upwards to nineth position. Earlier women’s team has been placed in the tenth position.

In the men’s ranking,Belgium is in the first position and Australia is in the second. Netherlands is in the third position while Argentina is in the fourth place. After India comes Germany in the sixth position and England is in the seventh position.

In Women’s ranking, Netherlands remains in the top of the list.Australia is in the second position and Argentina is in the third position. Germany and and England is placed in fourth and fifth position.