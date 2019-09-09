”India will achieve its space aspirations”, America on ‘Chandrayaan 2’

The US administration has praised the India’s Moon Mission. The US government has congratulated space agency of ISRo for its efforts.

“We congratulate ISRO on their incredible efforts on Chandrayaan 2. The mission is a huge step forward for India and will continue to produce valuable data to fuel scientific advancements. We have no doubt that India will achieve its space aspirations”, said Alice. G.Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia. She in a tweet shared on the page of US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

India’s Chandrayaan 2 has lost communication with the Lander Vikram on Saturday. But the mission was a success as the the orbiter is revolving around the Moon and will send data to ISRO.