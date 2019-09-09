Man stands for 6 hours in flight due to this reason

A man has stood in the flight for long six years. The video of a man standing has took internet by storm. He stood in the flight for just to allow his wife to sleep. His wife has been his seat lsoe to sleep.

” This guy stood up the whole six hours so his wife could sleep. Now That is love’ sharing the video on social media a Twitter used captioned.

Many netizens has praised the man for his love, care and affection towards his wife. But many has also called his wife as terrible and selfish.

The post has gathered around 3000 retweets and 15,000 reactions.