Netizens rejoice after ISRO locates Lander;See funny trolls

Sep 9, 2019, 02:34 pm IST
India’s ambitious Moon Mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ has become a success although the space agency has lost its communication with the ‘Lander Vikram’. But the ISRO has been able to locate the lander on the surface of moon .K.Sivan, the chairman of ISRO has informed that the space agency has found out the location of lander on moon’s surface and the orbiter has also took a thermal image of it.

The netizen has also joined the joy of ISRO. ‘#VikramLanderFound’ is going viral on Twitter.

The ISRO chairman has also claimed that the hopes are still alive and the efforts to connect link with Chandrayaan 2’s lander will continue for the next 14 days.

