No Ambulance, woman give birth on makeshift stretcher while being carried for 5 km: Video

A woman gave birth to her child on a makeshift stretcher while she was carried by people to a hospital. The incident took place in Assam.

The woman was carried by two people in a makeshift stretcher made of cot, plastic sheet and cloth. She was been carried for around 5 kilometer. The relatives of the woman had been forced to cary the woman on a cot as they did not get any response from the 102 ambulance service.

The village named Udullguri has no road connectivity and the people has to use makeshift stretchers to take patients to hospitals.