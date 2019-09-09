Pakistan Occupied Kashmir residents protest against Pakistan Army: Video

The residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has come revolting against the Pakistan Army. This was revealed by the National media ‘Republic TV’ .

In a video released by Republic TV shows the natives protesting against Pakistan Army. In the video it is accused that the pakistan Army is forcefully pushing the residents out of their houses towards the Line of Control (LoC).

By pushing the civilians and making them gathered at the LoC Pakistan is aiming at creating security situation and also aims at using civilians as a wall against India’s attack.

In the video released by the Republic TV it has been seen that the villagers shouting at Pakistan Army and raising the slogan ‘ no more night raids’.

It is revealed that the Pakistan Army is continuously conducting night raids in PoK. It is alleged that after the civilians reach the LoC, the Pakistan Army will violate ceasefire. And the pakistan Army wants these civilians to be killed or injured by Indian Army as the Indian Army will respond to the Pakistan provocation. But till now the Indian Army has not done this.