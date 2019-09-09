Pakistan secretly released Jaish chief Masood Azhar from jail

Pakistan has secretly released international Islamic terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed. The Intelligence Bureau has reported this to the union government.

It is reported that the pakistan government has released the Azhar, who is designated as an international terrorist by United Nations and the US to plan terrorist operations and attacks. Azhar was declared a ‘terrorist’ by the union government under the new amended ‘UAPA Act’ in last week.

Azhar is the founder and leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a banned Islamic militant organization operating in jammu and Kashmir. He is the kingpin behind 2001 Indian Parliament attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks, 2016 pathankot Air Force camp attack and Pulwama terror attack.