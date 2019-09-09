Pilots on strike, Airlines cancelled all services

British Airways has cancelled its all services due to the strike of pilots. The 48-hour strike by the pilots has begun from Monday morning. This is for the first time in history that the pilots observing a global strike in the British Airways.

Thousands of passengers have been stranded in airports due to the strikes. The passengers s were stranded in various airports as the airliner has not informed about the cancellation of flights.

The union of the pilots has given the notice for strike demanding salary hike .The union has earlier in the notice made it clear that they will go for strike on September 9,10 and 27.