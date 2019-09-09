Robert Vadra seeks court’s permission to travel abroad

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to Spain and other European countries on business.Robert Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Robert Vadra, told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that his client wanted to travel to some European countries from September 21 to October 8.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to reply to the application and said that it needed to verify details of the plea on its own too.

The court has now put up the matter for hearing on September 12.

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering related to purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.