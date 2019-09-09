Shashi Tharoor resigns from Congress media cell

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor announced his resignation from chairman post of KPPC Digital Media Cell. He has announced his resignation in a meeting of media cell state core committee members and coordinators. He is resigning after he has been subjected to severe criticism from the side of Congress leaders after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tharoor is the chairman of media cell and Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader A.K.Antony is the convenor. The cell was formed by KPCC president Mullappally after he took the post of KPCC president. The digital media cell is formed to coordinate the team of professionals aimed at social media campaigning.

It is revealed by top sources near to Tharoor that he has took the decision to resign after KPCC issued show cause notice against him.