Suicide bomber disguised as woman killed

A suicide bomber disguised as a Muslim woman wearing the niqab was killed in a suicide bomb attack on Sunday in Philippines. The militant has killed just after detonating a bomb outside a military camp near Jojo island in South Philippines.

No other casualties has been reported in the incident. No organizations has till now claimed the responsibility of the attack. The gender of the attacker was not yet confirmed.

This is the fourth terror attack in the Asian country by the Islamic militants linked to ISIS. The region is a stronghold of Aby Sayef, a radical islamic militant organization which has link to IS.