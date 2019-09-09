Tata launches Nexon Kraz Tangerine edition in India : Price and Features

Tata Motors has launched the new limited edition Nexon Kraz to celebrate the one lakh sales milestone of the sub-compact SUV brand. The limited-edition variant will be offered in two variants including the Kraz (manual) and Kraz+ (AMT), priced at Rs. 7.57 lakhs and Rs. 8.17 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively. The Nexon Kraz features Tangerine coloured highlights on the exteriors as well as the interiors. This is the second limited edition of the Nexon, which comes after the success of the earlier Kraz edition which was launched last year.

Tata Nexon Kraz Tangerine variant include a black paintjob with contrast silver coloured roof and Tangerine coloured elements including the ORVMs, grille insert, wheel accents and a Kraz badging on the tail-gate. Inside, the model comes equipped with Tangerine accents on the seat fabric, tangerine coloured air vent surrounds and piano black elements such as the dashboard, door and console finishers as well as the steering accents.