TVS launches Star City Plus Special Edition in India : Price and Features

Sep 9, 2019, 06:21 pm IST
TVS Motor Company has launched the Star City+ dual tone special edition for an introductory price of Rs 54,579 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in a white-black dual tone colour scheme, TVS Star City+ special edition is targeted at the festive season buyers.

Powering TVS Star City+ special edition is the same 109.7 cc engine that makes 8.4 PS and 8.7 Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a 4-speed constant mesh transmission. The motorcycle gets a single cradle tubular frame. There is a telescopic oil damped front suspension and 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. The motorcycle gets 17-inch tubeless tyres.

TVS Star City+ special edition is equipped with dual tone seat and mirrors and coloured shock absorbers.

