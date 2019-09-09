UAE announced revise list of holidays

The UAE’s Federal Authority For Government Human Resources on Sunday revised the list of holidays for 2019. Four holidays are left in this year.
A holiday for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has been announced. It will be observed on the 12th of Rabi Ul Awwal, 1441. This is most likely be on November 9.
?????? ???? ???? #???????_??????? ???????? ?? ?????? ???????? ????? #????_??????? 37 ???? 2019 ?????? ???? ????? ???? 27 ???? 2019 ???? ??????? ??????? @UAE_BARQ @MSDAR_NEWS @wamnews @Sharjahnews @sharjah_radio pic.twitter.com/eoxDQeEjFF
— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) September 8, 2019
Also Commemoration day will be observed on 30 November. Earlier it was announced that the holiday will be on December 1. The UAE NAtional Day will observed on December 2 and 3. The holiday will be for both private and public sector employees.
Official Holidays in UAE pursuant to Cabinet Resolution No. (37) of 2019 pic.twitter.com/cxLOQU1uoi
— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) September 8, 2019
