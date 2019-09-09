UAE announces public holidays for 2020

Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has issued the calendar for the year 2020. The calendar marks the days that will be observed as public holidays in the emirate. There are three more holidays for the 2019.

The upcoming holidays this year are:

Prophet’s Birthday (Al Mouled Al Nabawy): November 9, 2019 (Rabeaa Al Awal 12)

Commemoration Day: November 30

National Day: December 2-3

—

2020 Holidays

New Year: January 1

– Ramadan – April 24

– Eid Al Fitr – May 23 (Ramadan 29 – Shawwal 3)

– Arafat Day – July 30 (Zul Hijjah 9)

– Eid Al Adha – July 31 (Zul Hijjah 10-12)

– Hijri New Year – (Muharram 1)

– Prophet’s Birthday (Al Mouled Al Nabawy) – Rabeaa Al Awal 12

– Commemoration Day – November 30

– National Day – December 2-3