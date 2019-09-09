Work for free or will send you in prostitution: Women’s Commission rescues minor girl held captive

The Delhi Commission for Women has rescued an orphaned Assamese girl held captive in Delhi on Sunday. The girl was held captive and forced to work without pay ata posh house in Ashok Vihar area.

The Women’s Commission conducted raid after getting a tip off from an unidentified person over telephone. The person also gave the number of girl’s uncle living in Delhi.

The girls from Tezpur in Assam has lost her father six years ago and mother two years ago. She was brought to Delhi by boy in her village. He promised a high paying job in Punjab. He brought her to punjab and sold her to Delhi based placement agency. And the agency sent her to domestic work in Ashok Vihar and has promised 10,000 rupees salary.

She was threatened that she will be pushed into prostitution if she refused to work.