Yogi Adityanath Govt offers 3,000-acre land bank for defence industries

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered a land bank of 3,000 acres for defence industries to set up manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh, during a review meeting for the Defence Expo preparations on Monday.

Yogi said his government would extend co-operation to defence firms that volunteer to set up industries in the state.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired the review meeting that was held in New Delhi with apex committee members for DefExpo 2020. An MoU was signed between the Defence Ministry and the state government, outlining roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders responsible for organising the event next year.

“A meeting was held in Delhi today on preparations for @DefExpoIndia that will be held in Lucknow next year, during which detailed discussions were held on several points. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the meeting and has assured all co-operation in making this event successful,” tweeted Singh.

The review meeting was attended by the three service chiefs. Senior Defence Ministry officials, including Secretary (Defence) Dr Ajay Kumar, also attended the meeting along with senior officials including those from Defence Research Development Organisation and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.