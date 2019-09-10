Bollywood actor to make biopic on Narendra Modi in regional language

Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan has expressed his interest to make a biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhojpuri. Ravi Kishan has earlier announced his plan to make a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhojpuri.He on Monday has revealed his inspiration behind the decision.

Ravi in a press conference at the BJP office in Patna revealed that it is the Prime Minister himself who inspired him to come up with the movie in the regional language. “His personality, style of working and the way he puts the country above him are what inspired me. Leaders like him are not born every day,” Ravi Kishan said .

Ravi Kishen also informed that he will do the role of Narendra modi in the film. Ravi Kishen is the BJP MP from Gorakhpur.

Earlier this year a biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been released. The film starring Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi and titled ‘PM Narendra Modi’ was released released on May 24, 2019.

The film directed by Omung Kumar also stars Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta in pivotal roles.