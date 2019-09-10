‘Let the enemies bark,you go ahead’ ,Deepa Nishanth trolls T.P Senkumar

Writer Deepa Nishanth has trolled former DGP T.P.Senkumar. Deepa Nishanth replied to a warning post written by Senkumar in which he has cautioned those who criticize him will be given same reply.

“Dhwaja Pranam friend, Let the enemies bark, you go ahead, all support”, she wrote.

Earlier Senkumar has wrote in Facebook that he will give reply in the same language the persons abusing him. ” For me who was in Malayalam medium school while your parents were studying, does not gett affected by your abuses. Even my IPS is no barrier for stooping to your level and give you a befitting reply”, Senkumar wrote.