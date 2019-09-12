First look poster of ‘Trance’ released

The first look poster of ‘Trance’ was released online. The first look poster was released by Fahadh Faasil through his official Facebook page.

The film also marks the coming back of Anwar Rasheed to direction field. Anwar Rasheed is directing a film after 7 years. His last directorial venture was ‘Usthad Hotel’ released in 2012. He also directed a short film named Aami in the anthology film ‘Anju Sundarikal’.

The film is produced under the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. This is the fourth film produced by Anwar Rasheed after bangalore Days, Premam, and Parava.

The film will be released on December 20.